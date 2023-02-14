Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Virginia’s First Lady pushes for fentanyl awareness, tougher penalties

Outside the statehouse Tuesday, Virginia’s First Lady stepped out of the shadows for a...
Outside the statehouse Tuesday, Virginia’s First Lady stepped out of the shadows for a political mission that’s turned personal.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Outside the statehouse Tuesday, Virginia’s First Lady stepped out of the shadows for a political mission that’s turned personal.

“It takes two tiny little pieces of fentanyl, the size of salt, to kill someone,” said Suzanne Youngkin

Youngkin is pushing for a statewide fentanyl awareness campaign and tougher penalties to help the commonwealth’s battle with fentanyl. She and families met with state lawmakers.

“It’s critical that we do this so people understand the lethal dangers of fentanyl and how many lives are being taken daily by it,” said Jill Cichowicz, who lost her brother to fentanyl.

Last year almost 15,000 people overdosed in Virginia and about 2,600 died. The state says fentanyl was responsible for 76% of those deaths.

Burnic Sprouse’s fiancée, Brooke, died one year ago due to an overdose.

“I think we have to focus on recovery as a whole and what that looks like for each individual and then also holding people accountable who are out here selling fentanyl,” said Sprouse.

In September 2020, Greyson Mazich died from an overdose while at college. A family friend of the Youngkin’s, the First Lady reflected on his life cut short along with the many others.

“It’s not my comfort zone but we have very raw feelings about this. I have to be honest. I have friends standing here with me today and I knew their loved one, same age as our children, beautiful, vibrant young man that had no intention of killing himself,” said FYoungkin.

In the Virginia General Assembly, at least two bills are still being debated. HB1455 would allow prosecutors to charge dealers with first-degree murder for an overdose death. SB1188 would classify fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism.

In 2019, a bill to stiffen penalties made it to then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk, but he vetoed it.

“It has devastated our family. It has left a hole that nothing can fill and things will never be the same again,” said Denise Thomas-Brown, who lost two nephews to fentanyl.

The state’s secretary of health and human resources says five Virginians will die today from fentanyl poisoning.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at...
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Averett Aviation
Averett University and Danville Community College partner to offer new aviation program
Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in...
Surveillance images released of people involved with Danville park damage
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville to hire first Spanish-speaking community health worker
Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in...
Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in Danville
Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals to attend to family matter