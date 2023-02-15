Bedford man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

Sampson Crawford Boone, 67 of Bedford, died in the crash near milepost 90, near Peaks of Otter.

Blue Ridge Parkway communications got the call about the crash February 14, 2023, about 3:15 p.m. Boone was dead when first responders got there.

The investigation indicates Boone was headed north on his motorcycle in a curve, when he moved into the southbound lane, into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The rider of that bike tried to avoid hitting Boone, but wasn’t able, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates Boone may have sustained a medical emergency, according to the park service.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.