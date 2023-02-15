Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Bedford man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

Sampson Crawford Boone, 67 of Bedford, died in the crash near milepost 90, near Peaks of Otter.

Blue Ridge Parkway communications got the call about the crash February 14, 2023, about 3:15 p.m. Boone was dead when first responders got there.

The investigation indicates Boone was headed north on his motorcycle in a curve, when he moved into the southbound lane, into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The rider of that bike tried to avoid hitting Boone, but wasn’t able, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. 

Preliminary investigation indicates Boone may have sustained a medical emergency, according to the park service.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Vigil set for Franklin County dogs found dead after being taken from park
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Thinking of having dinner outdoors tonight for Valentine's Day? Temperatures will be mild in...
Staying warm for our Valentine’s Day
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation

Latest News

Traffic cones generic.
Bedford Co. area of 460E reopened
Traffic alert
Rt. 606 reopened after Rockbridge Co. crash
Crash along BUS US29S in Pittsylvania Co. cleared
Covered stoplight in Pulaski
Pulaski enters next phase of downtown traffic changes