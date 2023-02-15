Birthdays
Christiansburg training lifeguards for peak season

Christiansburg Aquatic Center
Christiansburg Aquatic Center(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Christiansburg is working to make sure all bodies of water have lifeguards this summer.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center is starting lifeguard training next month. Classes are open to anyone over the age of 15.

Director of Aquatics Terry Caldwell says the goal is to have enough staff around the region to keep everyone safe in the water.

“We have a goal here for 2023 that we’re going to reach out into the community and provide the tools that are necessary to prevent drowning, not only at the indoor pools, the outdoor pools, our ponds on our lakes, and even our backyard,” Caldwell said.

For more information, call 540-381-7665.

