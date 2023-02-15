Birthdays
Cozy up and connect with the SML Library

This program is part of the Adult Winter Reading Challenge
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have a warm beverage while you connect with new and old friends at the SML library.

You’ll get cozy with some coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and then visit and connect with friends and fellow community members while you enjoy your drink and some cookies.

Jenifer Golston, the Branch Manager of the Moneta/SML Library, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the program and how you will also be encouraged to connect with your out-of-town friends or family by writing a letter on the provided stationery.

All stationery supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. This is a drop-in event, so stop by the library any time between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, February 16.

Find out more about the program and the Reading BINGO challenge.

To participate, sign up at bplsonline.beanstack.com/reader365 or see a staff member at your BPLS library to get a BINGO card.

Complete 5 BINGO square activities in a row/column and be entered in a drawing to win one of two PRIZE BASKETS (Movie Night or Game Night themed). Complete the entire board to be entered in our GRAND PRIZE SNOW DAY BASKET DRAWING!

Examples of the BINGO Square challenges include: Play a word game with family or friends; Read a cozy mystery; Write a letter to someone special and post it through the “snail mail.”

Be sure to log your completed challenges on Beanstack or bring your BINGO card back to any BPLS library when you have finished (on or before 2/28/23) to be entered for the prizes.

