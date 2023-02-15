Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Direct flights to resume between Roanoke and Nashville

Allegiant jet taxiing to the terminal at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Allegiant jet taxiing to the terminal at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Allegiant Air is resuming its non-stop flights between Roanoke and Nashville starting February 16.

Round trip service between the two cities will be offered every Thursday and Sunday through May 14.

“We’re excited for this service between Roanoke and the Music City to return,” says Mike Stewart, executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. “Passenger traffic levels definitely factor into airlines’ decision-making on where to add capacity, and we’re hopeful this direct service will continue well beyond May 14. Allegiant – like other air carriers – continually monitors traffic and demand and adjusts capacity accordingly. The bottom line is the more people who choose to fly ROA and this new BNA service, the better chance we have to attract new flights and destinations.”

One-way fares between Roanoke and Nashville start at $38. Flights depart Nashville at 1:39 p.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 4:08 p.m. The return flight departs Roanoke at 4:53 p.m. and arrives in Nashville at 5:24 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Missing Franklin County dogs found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Thinking of having dinner outdoors tonight for Valentine's Day? Temperatures will be mild in...
Staying warm for our Valentine’s Day
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

4 p.m. burning law
Virginia burning law in effect until April 30
EARLY YEARS: Brain-Based Learning
EARLY YEARS: Brain-Based Learning
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 15, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 15, 2023
4 P.M. Burn Ban Law Starts Wednesday
4 P.M. Burn Ban Starts Wednesday