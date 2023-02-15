Emory & Henry College and education partners to launch lab school in southwest Virginia

WASHINGTON CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Emory & Henry College and eight education partners are launching a Laboratory School - a collaboration they say will begin to address a major problem: the shortage of healthcare workers in southwest Virginia.

During a news conference on the Emory & Henry campus Wednesday morning, they described a program for high school students in Smyth, Wythe and Washington Counties and the city of Bristol.

Their goal is to prepare students for professional opportunities and fill gaps in southwest Virginia’s healthcare workforce by “growing their own.”

In 2022, the General Assembly appropriated $100 million to help establish and support lab schools across the Commonwealth.

Emory and Henry College and its partners are among the first in our region to land a $200,000 planning grant.

“I don’t know how you couldn’t get excited about what’s happening today,” said Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ratliff.

Emory & Henry is the lead institution, but the new lab school is a team effort.

In addition to Emory & Henry College, partners include: the public school divisions of Smyth County, Wythe County, Washington County, and the city of Bristol, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College.

Their vision is a high school career academy that will prepare students to work in healthcare and address the shortage of healthcare professionals in southwest Virginia.

“If we don’t invest in the pipeline now, we really are going to be in dire straits, because we are already at a shortage, as was mentioned 700 nursing jobs open in the Ballad Health System, so we have to find a way to fill that, said Dr. Lou Fincher, Senior Vice President and Dean of the Emory & Henry College School of Health Sciences.

The Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School, or SWVA-HEALS for short, could include a half-day program at one of three locations along the I-81 corridor.

The curriculum would expose students to the healthcare challenges of the region, the range of healthcare opportunities, and the pathway to additional training, certification and employment.

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. G. Wesley Poole said the regional approach makes sense.

“Any time we can give an opportunity to our students, to our kids to stay in this region and fill a job need, absolutely that’s what we’re going to do,” Poole told WDBJ7.

Other institutions in our region, including Mountain Gateway Community College and the University of Lynchburg, are actively planning their own lab schools.

Emory & Henry and its partners plan to submit their application this summer and launch the SWVA-HEALS program during the next school year.

