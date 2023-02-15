Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Missing Franklin County dogs found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Thinking of having dinner outdoors tonight for Valentine's Day? Temperatures will be mild in...
Staying warm for our Valentine’s Day
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

The Tops grocery store is shown after a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives in May 2022.
Buffalo supermarket gunman removed from court after attempted attack during sentencing
Season 2 of Road Stories premieres Friday on Circle.
Second season of hit animated series 'Road Stories' premieres on Circle this Friday
Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting in Henry County
Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting in Henry County
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion