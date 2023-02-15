Legislation involving for Central Virginia Training Center site advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation advancing in the General Assembly could clear the way for a nursing facility on the former site of the Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County.

Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.) introduced the measure, which directs the state health commissioner to issue a certificate of need for a 90-bed facility on the property.

Newman said he believes it could spur further redevelopment of the site.

“I think that sometime later this summer or early in the fall we could finally transition that property from where it was in debt $25 million last year to a place where it can come out on the other side and actually have private use development and become a tax base for Amherst County,” Newman said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Newman’s bill cleared the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee on a narrow vote Tuesday morning.

It goes to the House Appropriations Committee before it can reach the House floor.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.