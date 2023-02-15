One person shot dead after argument in Henry Co.

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An argument between two males led to a deadly shooting at the Northview Gardens Apartments on Tuesday night. The victim died at the scene.

The Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe there is any further danger to the community, but the shooter has not been arrested.

A call reporting the shooting was received at around 7 p.m.

Law enforcement officials are still on scene, and have obtained a search warrant.

Multiple crews, including Martinsville Police, are aiding on this case.

Contact 276-656-4200 with information.

