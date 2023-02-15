Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Parmalee to perform at Dr Pepper Park

(WITN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music band Parmalee will perform at Dr Pepper Park’s Northwest Ace Summer Concert series May 13, according to a spokesperson for Dr Pepper Park.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. PIT tickets are $49 and VIP Skybox tickets are $149.

“Parmalee has such a strong fan base! And with their huge variety of music, it’s no surprise. We are excited to add them to our lineup this year,” said Waynette Anderson, President of Dr. Pepper Park. “Northwest Ace has been a sponsor of Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges since the beginning. We really like the way Dr Pepper Park listens to what the community wants to hear,” said Northwest Hardware Ace Operations Manager Nathan Overstreet.

Tickets go on sale February 17 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Missing Franklin County dogs found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Thinking of having dinner outdoors tonight for Valentine's Day? Temperatures will be mild in...
Staying warm for our Valentine’s Day
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting in Henry County
Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting in Henry County
Missing from Norfolk: Hazel Lee Williams
Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk woman
Allegiant jet taxiing to the terminal at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Direct flights to resume between Roanoke and Nashville
4 p.m. burning law
Virginia burning law in effect until April 30