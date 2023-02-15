Parmalee to perform at Dr Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music band Parmalee will perform at Dr Pepper Park’s Northwest Ace Summer Concert series May 13, according to a spokesperson for Dr Pepper Park.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. PIT tickets are $49 and VIP Skybox tickets are $149.

“Parmalee has such a strong fan base! And with their huge variety of music, it’s no surprise. We are excited to add them to our lineup this year,” said Waynette Anderson, President of Dr. Pepper Park. “Northwest Ace has been a sponsor of Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges since the beginning. We really like the way Dr Pepper Park listens to what the community wants to hear,” said Northwest Hardware Ace Operations Manager Nathan Overstreet.

Tickets go on sale February 17 and can be purchased by clicking here.

