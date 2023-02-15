Regional leaders team up to bring biotechnology incubator to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret the impact that biotechnology has had on the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley. Now, the City of Roanoke, Carilion Clinic, the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Verge, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion and Virginia Western Community College have teamed up to bring a new biotechnology incubator to Roanoke.

“The opportunity is greater than any one individual opportunity. We’re all working together to realize that,” said Brett Malone, president and CEO of the VTCRC.

More than 30,000 square feet in space will be dedicated to advancing business and research in the Roanoke Valley in the coming years. The incubator will operate out of the Carilion Clinic Jefferson Plaza, with labs being constructed inside for the shared space.

It’s all made possible through grants and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development gave the okay for the $15.7 million to be dispersed to the City of Roanoke. Though the space plans aren’t finalized, Marc Nelson the director of economic development for the city, shared what we might see inside.

“The look right now would be that it would be five to 10,000 square feet of that wet and dry lab space. There would be space for companies, either at spin-outs or Carilion affiliated companies or private companies, that we’ve got another 10,000 square feet. And then Johnson and Johnson is going to do a virtual version of their JLABS program here.”

Innovation has come a long way in the last decade. A project like this continues to strengthen what the area has, while also opening doors for the future.

“The wet lab space and the innovation space that will be created here dovetails nicely, and complements all of those existing resources, talents, discoveries, and allows our individuals here across our region to stay at home, and continue the journey that they will make to developing ideas and really bring them to market starting businesses and creating jobs,” said Don Halliwill, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Carilion.

The organizations are proud to bring this to the area but also that they did it working together.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work by a really collaborative team. We’re just really proud to be part of a team that came together that represented all the different components of the project,” said Malone.

If all goes to plan, construction would start this year and the goal is to have the space open by the end of 2024. You can find more information from the press release below on how each organization will be involved:

“● The City of Roanoke will facilitate and manage the project and funds awarded through the state budget and contribute an additional $1.9 million match through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

● Labs will be constructed in a building currently owned by Carilion Clinic at 1030 S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke. Carilion Clinic Innovation, joined by physicians and care teams with novel ideas to advance healthcare, will use the space to further their concepts.

● The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center will manage the facility’s planning, development and operations.

● Verge will launch an innovation studio and new programming to support our region’s early-stage biotech and digital health start-ups. Under the Verge alliance, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will launch new talent programs to attract and retain

technology and biotech talent, and RAMP will work closely with the start-ups for acceleration.

● Virginia Western Community College will expand its degree and certificate programs to cultivate and support the workforce needs of the growing biotechnology sector. VWCC also will provide professional development to K12 partners to enhance biotechnology education.

● Virginia Tech will continue to contribute to the growth of the biotechnology cluster with innovative faculty research and startup companies emerging from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and as an educator of physician thought leaders with biomedical research emphasis at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.