Researchers urge African Americans to take action to boost brain health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, research shows Blacks and African Americans are more at risk for developing the disease than their White counterparts.

While you cannot change your genetics, you CAN change your lifestyle. Researchers say it’s vitally important to stay active physically, socially and mentally to help deter diseases that have an outsized risk for Black and African Americans, like Alzheimer’s.

Participation in Alzheimer’s research studies is another vital way for people at high risk of the disease to take control.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Eisai Inc., the AHEAD Study tests whether intervening ahead of symptoms may prevent future memory loss and dementia.

Here @ Home sits down to talk with Stephanie Monroe from the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium about tips on how people can stay on top of their brain health as well as the latest on the FDA approved drug Lecanemab, which aims to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s in people with the disease, and its use in the AHEAD study.

