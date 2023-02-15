Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Norfolk Police are looking for Hazel Lee Williams, who is Black, 5′ 2″ and 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last reported seen February 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. on Scott Street in Norfolk. She may have been wearing a black leather jacket, burgundy shirt, tan pants, floppy brimmed hat and black boots.

Police say Williams suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Norfolk Police dispatch at 757-664-7000.

