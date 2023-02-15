State opioid grant supports peer advocates, harm reduction to recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is virtually no corner of our state unaffected by the addiction crisis. This week, we’re examining the counter-attack: the responses mounted by local, regional and state entities to keep people alive and connect them to recovery services. While fatal overdose rates in 2022 appear to be lower than 2021, there are still reaching record high levels.

Our addiction crisis doesn’t have a one size fits all approach. But in the last few years, new tools have emerged to help more people reach recovery in the way that best suits them.

“I think we’ve moved from a position of, of trying to think that we can eradicate all of the drugs coming into the country to understanding that people that are sick need help,” said Mark Blackwell.

Blackwell directs the Office of Recovery Services at Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in Richmond. His team oversees the federally funded State Opioid Response grants, SOR, distributed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration since 2018.

Most of the $27 million dollars are allocated to 40 Community Service Boards, CSBs, throughout the state. Across all partners and providers, more than 30,633 people received recovery-focused support through the SOR grant in in its most recent federal fiscal year of 2021 to 2022.

“Our vision is, is really to create a system that that allows people to live and thrive in recovery,” said Blackwell.

How does the money work to make an impact? Blackwell and his team point to two CSBs in southwest Virginia.

Piedmont Community Services has several SOR funded programs including the Partnership Access Care Empowerment or PACE program. It’s a partnership with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and SOVAH Martinsville to connect with patients in the emergency departments and gives them access to a peer navigator, revive training and warm handoffs to providers for office based addiction treatment (OBAT) and medication assisted treatment (MAT). PCS peer recovery specialists served 202 clients from September 2021 to September 2022.

The other SOR funded programs at Piedmont include recovery and treatment services for pregnant and parenting women - to include a recovery residence, as well as OBAT clinics and a dedicated prescriber. In the last fiscal year, Piedmont served 102 OBAT clients.

Mount Rogers Community Services also has several similar SOR supported programs, including Crisis Care and Receiving Centers and Recovery Court coordination for Twin County and Wythe County.

In the last federal fiscal year, September 2021 to September 2022, more than 686 people received SOR funded treatment services and 280 received SOR funded recovery services. Leaders at the CSB say they’re on track to exceed last year’s numbers.

Part of Blackwell’s work lies in training peer recovery specialists. As of September, more than 120 support specialists were funded by the SOR grant throughout the state.

“And so you have this wonderful mutual connection, where when the person is ready for a different life path,” said Angela Weight, State Opioid Response Recovery Services Coordinator. “You’ve got this recovery specialist, who is a peer who has walked in their same shoes, who has all the resources that they can connect this person to, they can get him into treatment, or they could get him into mutual aid meeting, recovery programming. They can do all sorts of things. So that the person is not isolated.”

Weight said data collected as part of the SOR grant shows CSB participants overwhelmingly find the peer support helpful. According to the grant’s 2021-2022 annual report, 94 percent of people working with a peer supporter found it helpful with their recovery. More than 90 percent reported their peer supporter helped them maintain sobriety.

During the same time frame, leaders also implemented the BARC-10: the Brief Assessment of Recovery Capital. The BARC-10 is a smaller version of a survey designed to evaluate a person’s psychological, physical, social and environmental resources also known as Recovery Capital. According to the annual report, people engaged in treatment and recovery services at community-based organizations showing increased recovery capital following their intake assessment.

“The more we talk about it, the more people that are suffering from addiction might find their own way,” said Blackwell.

The SOR grant also provides Revive training and doses of Naloxone - tools to help reverse opioid overdoses. In four years, the grant funded the distribution of 53,000 Naloxone kits statewide. And in year four of the grant, 2021-2022, more than 18,000 people received training to go with their naloxone.

It’s part of the growing harm reduction method aimed at keeping people alive long enough to reach recovery.

“It’s just a game changer,” Weight said. “That and Medication Assisted Treatment have been total game changers on the scene.”

Mike Zohab, State Opioid Response Grant Manager, is quick to point out, however, that Medication Assisted Treatment isn’t a blanket fix for all with a substance use disorder and that harm reduction has the potential for an even greater reach.

“if you look at seizure data from law enforcement, across the mountains, in Southwest and Northwest Virginia, there is no heroin seized,” he said. “There’s fentanyl seized, crystal methamphetamine seized. And when you talk about MAT, MAT, is primarily a treatment for opioid addiction. So if you’re talking about true impacts, I think the harm reduction programs across the state, the Naloxone distribution programs across the state have had an incredible impact... I think that is probably by far the most impactful program we have right now in terms of saving lives.”

Zohab said he feels that lawmakers today are more engaged and more knowledgeable on the topic than ever before. Still, he sees stigma as a huge barrier to success.

“We still have stigma within the healthcare system, with medical providers against this population. We still have stigma with our elected officials. We still have stigma with the community that doesn’t want it, like not-in-my-backyard syndrome,” Zohab said. “...We’re still battling local governments to let them allow a recovery house someplace that people can safely recover.”

He suggests a more comprehensive transition system and financial support for people coming out of the criminal justice system back into the community.

“Because they’re going from a completely controlled environment. And part of their recovery was that controlled environment,” he explained. “And now they’re being transitioning into the community, they need a lot more supports than than they’re getting. And we do have some wonderful programs here and they’re across the state, but we need consistency.”

And in the battle against stigma, Zohab recommends changing Virginia’s code section for trace amounts of Schedule I and II substances.

“[Change it to] have the option to go into treatment, or get into a program rather than get a criminal charge for that possession of a trace amount,” he said.

Much of the harm reduction work in Virginia, however, is still relatively new.

“Any kind of data that we get, it’s going to take a little while longer before we can draw any permanent conclusions,” Weight said.

Meanwhile, Blackwell admits data collection is a challenge and remains a work-in-progress.

“The fact is that many of the data systems that we’re using now to collect from Community Services Board are very obsolete and outdated,” he explained.

Zohab said more wraparound support services like housing and employment are needed to help people sustain recovery.

“And we do have some wonderful programs here and they’re across the state,” Zohab said. “But we need consistency.”

But they strongly feel harm reduction and the support of peers go a long way into helping people reach a life of recovery.

“I hear about a story a week of a person, whether it was a local or regional jail or a DOC facility, a person who has received support, gotten their recovery through that and they want to go and give back,” Weight said. “As a person in long term recovery myself, I mean, that gives me so much hope that the peers that are out there are doing amazing work.”

