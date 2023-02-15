Temperatures soar today with more clouds

February will continue to bring warmer than average conditions

Late-week rain may bring flood risk

Brief seasonal cool down to start the weekend

WARM TREND CONTINUES

Any thoughts of wintry weather get tossed out the door for this week (and possibly even for the rest of February) as warmer than average conditions stay parked across the region. Starting this afternoon highs soar into the 60s and low 70s. Low temperatures beginning Thursday morning will be in the 40s and low 50s.

A few isolated showers are possible this morning for areas near and north of the I-64 corridor, but most will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

More clouds today as temperatures soar. (WDBJ Weather)

SOAKING RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Widespread moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall is expected starting Thursday and will continue into Friday morning before tapering off Friday afternoon. Localized flooding will be possible as a result of an additional .50 to 1.5″ of rain is expected to fall.

Our next storm system brings rain back into the region Thursday & Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

We could see an additional 0.5-1.5" of rain. (WDBJ Weather)

We’ll need to keep an eye on the creeks and streams as we may notice rises due to our recent wet stretch. The already saturated ground has a harder time absorbing the excessive water and it tends to runoff.

Windy conditions are on tap for Friday with gusts reaching 20-40+MPH. As drier conditions return Friday afternoon, colder air will follow. Overnight lows for Friday will be in the 20s for most!

“COOLER” START TO THE WEEKEND

The late-week soaking will also deliver some cooler weather to start the weekend. However, it actually just takes us back to the low 50s, where we should be for mid-February! Increasing sun is expected for Saturday as high pressure regains control. Sunday we are dry with highs rebounding back into the 50s and low 60s.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

