The Virginia Tech Roanoke Center shares Gainsboro’s history and preservation efforts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Roanoke Center brought in local historians and advocates to present on the “Gainsboro History Project”.

Jordan Bell, Evie Sloan and Carla James shared the neighborhood’s history and community efforts to preserve it.

A mobile app will help tell the stories and contributions of Gainsboro residents. On Wednesday, community members learned about the central walkway plaza and historic landmarks throughout the neighborhood.

The project’s manager and director of academic and student services at the Roanoke Higher Education Center explained how these tools can help teach others about what happened in Gainsboro.

”Gainsboro suffered a pretty devastating past and I think that in order for us not to repeat history and for us to grow, we’ve got to remember what happened,” Carla James said. “We’ve got to honor the important people, places and events of the Gainsboro community.”

You can find full coverage and information about the historic Gainsboro walking tours here.

