Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Hold and secure lifted at William Fleming HS after shooting in neighborhood

Police activity on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke... 2.15.23
Police activity on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke... 2.15.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A hold and secure at William Fleming High School has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: William Fleming High School in Roanoke is under hold and secure Wednesday afternoon because of a police investigation in the neighborhood, according to a Roanoke Police captain on scene.

Police are gathered in the area of Ferncliff Avenue NW because of a shooting; one person was hurt and no one has been arrested, according to RPD Captain Andrew Pulley, who says there is no danger to the public.

Roanoke City Schools sent this message to families:

Good afternoon. This is an important message from William Fleming High School Principal Tracey Anderson. William Fleming is currently on a “hold and secure” out of an abundance of caution due to nearby police activity in the community. While the school is on hold and secure, students who are scheduled for early release will also remain in the school. We will update you when the hold and secure is lifted. “Hold and secure” means our students are remaining inside the building while the School Resource Officer and school security personnel monitor all doors to ensure the school remains secure.

WDBJ7 is on scene gathering information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Vigil set for Franklin County dogs found dead after being taken from park
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Thinking of having dinner outdoors tonight for Valentine's Day? Temperatures will be mild in...
Staying warm for our Valentine’s Day
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation

Latest News

David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985
Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update
Bedford man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash
Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting in Henry County
Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting in Henry County