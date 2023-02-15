Hold and secure lifted at William Fleming HS after shooting in neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A hold and secure at William Fleming High School has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: William Fleming High School in Roanoke is under hold and secure Wednesday afternoon because of a police investigation in the neighborhood, according to a Roanoke Police captain on scene.

Police are gathered in the area of Ferncliff Avenue NW because of a shooting; one person was hurt and no one has been arrested, according to RPD Captain Andrew Pulley, who says there is no danger to the public.

Roanoke City Schools sent this message to families:

Good afternoon. This is an important message from William Fleming High School Principal Tracey Anderson. William Fleming is currently on a “hold and secure” out of an abundance of caution due to nearby police activity in the community. While the school is on hold and secure, students who are scheduled for early release will also remain in the school. We will update you when the hold and secure is lifted. “Hold and secure” means our students are remaining inside the building while the School Resource Officer and school security personnel monitor all doors to ensure the school remains secure.

