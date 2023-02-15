Women’s Leadership Conference set for Montgomery County

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Women’s Leadership Conference at the Inn at Virginia Tech March 9.

This year’s theme is New Normal, New You: Balanced Body, Brain, and Brand.

Terri Welch, chair of The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Committee, along with Janelle Anderson, the Keynote Speaker for the 2023 Women’s Leadership Conference, join us on Here @ Home to talk about what to expect at this year’s conference and how you can attend.

The conference will also feature two breakout sessions featuring speakers who will present topics related to this year’s theme.

Find more information online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.