5th Annual International Film Series begins in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 5th Annual International Film Series hosted by Roanoke College, Hollins University, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, the Grandin Theatre, and the Taubman Museum of Art has begun.

This year’s lineup of eight films is centered on the theme of ghosts.

Organizers say there are different types of haunting in each of the films.

Eight countries will be represented in the two-week film series.

Each screening is free, open to the public, and subtitled in English.

“We’re bringing those cultures to the community through cinema and because it’s not just the screening,” said Event Coordinator Teresa Hancock-Parmer. “We actually have the discussion and we have a professor from Hollins and from Roanoke who talk about the films and tease out some of the themes.”

"More details about this year's film lineup follow below or are available online here:

Photograph (2019)

Screening: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Grandin Theatre

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 110 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Details: In this romantic drama, directed by Ritesh Batra, struggling street photographer Rafi learns his grandmother has stopped taking her medication in order to find him a bride. When Rafi meets a woman named Miloni, he convinces her to pretend to be his fiancée in order to convince his grandmother of their relationship. The film highlights Mumbai, refracting the protagonists’ love story through the city’s sociocultural realities. View the trailer here

Panelists: Srikanth Mallavarapu and Meeta Mehrotra

Volver (2006)

Screening: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Wortmann Ballroom (Roanoke College)

Language: Spanish

Runtime: 121 minutes

Rating: R

Details: This comedy-drama, directed by the acclaimed Pedro Almodóvar, tackles difficult themes of sexual abuse, death, and family secrets. Penélope Cruz stars as Raimunda, a working-class woman forced to go to great lengths to protect her 14-year-old daughter, Paula. Raimunda’s dead mother, Irene, also mysteriously reappears. The film, which Roger Ebert praised as “enchanting, gentle, transgressive,” won two awards — Best Actress and Best Screenplay — at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival where it premiered. View the trailer here

Panelists: Charlene Kalinoski and Juan Manuel Portillo

Russian Ark (2002)

Screening: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Visual Arts Center auditorium, Room 200 (Hollins University)

Language: Russian

Runtime: 159 minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Details: A sumptuous cinematic experience and experimental historical drama, with a cast of over 2,000 actors and three orchestras, director Alexander Sokurov’s extraordinary masterpiece is a unique journey through time and Russian history. Filmed entirely in the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, this groundbreaking film recreates 300 years of history in a single, unedited, feature-length take. Sokurov’s camera glides through 33 rooms of the Hermitage, moving in and out of cathedral-like galleries, opulent ballrooms and shadowy corridors and workrooms covering three centuries of Russian history and European art. View the trailer here

Panelists: Nathan Lee and Tatyana Munsey

Rouge (1987)

Screening: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Wortmann Ballroom (Roanoke College)

Language: Cantonese

Runtime: 96 minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Rouge bridges past and present in its tragic romance between a humble courtesan (Fleur) and the wayward scion of a wealthy family (Chan), who embrace death by suicide pact amid the opulent teahouses of 1930s Hong Kong. Fifty years later, Fleur returns to the city-state to find her lover, who never showed up in the afterlife. When she posts a newspaper advertisement, she draws a young contemporary couple into her quest to rekindle a passion that may be as illusory as time itself. With its lush mise-en-scène and transcendently melancholy mood, this sensuous ghost story directed by Stanley Kwan is an exquisite, enduringly resonant elegy for both lost love and vanishing history. Details:bridges past and present in its tragic romance between a humble courtesan (Fleur) and the wayward scion of a wealthy family (Chan), who embrace death by suicide pact amid the opulent teahouses of 1930s Hong Kong. Fifty years later, Fleur returns to the city-state to find her lover, who never showed up in the afterlife. When she posts a newspaper advertisement, she draws a young contemporary couple into her quest to rekindle a passion that may be as illusory as time itself. With its lush mise-en-scène and transcendently melancholy mood, this sensuous ghost story directed by Stanley Kwan is an exquisite, enduringly resonant elegy for both lost love and vanishing history. View the trailer here

Panelist: Stella Xu

Pulse (2001)

Screening: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Visual Arts Center auditorium, Room 200 (Hollins University)

Language: Japanese

Runtime: 119 minutes

Rating: R

Details: An apparent suicide in Tokyo triggers a chain of mysterious disappearances involving computers in writer-director Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s creepy techno-thriller. As ghosts invade the world through the Internet, many more people vanish. The film inspired a 2006 English-language remake. View the trailer here

Panelist: Nathan Lee

Sicilian Ghost Story (2017)

Screening: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wortmann Ballroom (Roanoke College)

Language: Italian

Runtime: 122 minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Details: Directed by Fabio Grassandonia and Antonio Piazza, in this film, in a little Sicilian village at the edge of a forest, 13-year-old Giuseppe vanishes. Luna, his classmate who loves him, refuses to accept his mysterious disappearance. She rebels against the code of silence and collusion that surrounds her, and to find him she descends into the dark world which has swallowed him up and which has a lake as its mysterious entrance. The film, inspired by true events, is dedicated to the memory of Giuseppe Di Matteo, a victim of Mafia violence. View the trailer here

Panelist: Giuliana Chapman

Phoenix (2014)

Screening: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Antrim Chapel (Roanoke College)

Language: German

Runtime: 98 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Details: This evocative and haunting drama, set in rubble-strewn Berlin in 1945, is like no other film about post--World War II, Jewish-German identity. After surviving Auschwitz, a former cabaret singer (Nina Hoss) has her disfigured face reconstructed and returns to her war-ravaged hometown to seek out her gentile husband, who may or may not have betrayed her to the Nazis. Without recognizing her, he enlists her to play his wife in a bizarre hall-of-shattered-mirrors story that is as richly metaphorical as it is preposterously engrossing. Revenge film or tale of romantic reconciliation? One doesn’t know until the superb closing scene of this marvel from director Christian Petzold, one of the most important figures in contemporary German cinema. View the trailer here

Panelist: Rob Willingham

Sylvie and the Ghost (1946)

Screening: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Taubman Museum of Art

Language: French

Runtime: 98 minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Sylvie et le fantôme stages a delicate dance of enchantment. Details: Director Claude Autant-Lara enters the realm of pure fantasy with this film, conceived during the German occupation and released after World War II. Odette Joyeux stars as Sylvie, in love with a long-dead romantic figure from her family’s past. Sylvie’s father hires three actors to impersonate the ghost of her beloved, while the spirit himself (Jacques Tati) stalks the grounds. Marrying a playful script, artful special effects, and wistful performances,stages a delicate dance of enchantment. View a preview here

Panelists: Jeanne Jégousso & Matthew Trumbo-Tual”

