Board votes to move SWVA Governor’s School operations to New River Community College

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Governor’s School will soon have a new home.

Wednesday afternoon, the Governing Board voted 7-2 in favor of moving the school’s operations to the New River Community College’s Dublin campus.

Operations will continue at the current location, Pulaski County Public School’s old Northwood Elementary building, until June 2023.

You can learn more about what this means in an article published by PCPS on Feb. 8 here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.