Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Board votes to move SWVA Governor’s School operations to New River Community College

The New River Community College welcome center sign in late 2022.
The New River Community College welcome center sign in late 2022.(WDBJ)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Governor’s School will soon have a new home.

Wednesday afternoon, the Governing Board voted 7-2 in favor of moving the school’s operations to the New River Community College’s Dublin campus.

Operations will continue at the current location, Pulaski County Public School’s old Northwood Elementary building, until June 2023.

You can learn more about what this means in an article published by PCPS on Feb. 8 here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Vigil set for Franklin County dogs found dead after being taken from park
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
Police activity on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke... 2.15.23
Woman questioned about NW Roanoke homicide

Latest News

A gate on the Roanoke River Greenway just in case the area floods after storms.
City of Roanoke outlines importance of flood resilience plan
Blessed Teen Girl Conference Coming To Roanoke
Blessed Teen Girl Conference Coming To Roanoke
Training Tips For Excitable Puppies
Training Tips For Excitable Puppies
Food Fanatics Talks Breakfast And Brunch
Food Fanatics Talks Breakfast And Brunch