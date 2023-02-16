Clinical programs give women with substance use disorder more choices in treatment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Jen Wells’ office at Carilion Clinic is a space honoring women and her beloved dogs. But in recent years, it’s also become a space for hope.

“Addiction is a disease and people need kindness, a forgiving ear, and access to help,” she said. Wells is the Director of Women’s Mental Health in Carilion Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. She treats women, often pregnant and parenting, struggling with substance use disorder and mental health.

“I want them to know that I have options,” she explained from her office. “And so part of what I’m doing is sort of opening, you know, my menu to say, ‘How can I help?’”

It’s this menu, the availability of choice, that she said is destigmatizing addiction treatment and expanding access to care.

She’s building a Women’s Mental Health Collaborative to meet all of their needs, not just the disease of addiction.

“You know everybody’s journey to sobriety is different,” she said. “My job is to try to give you what fits into your journey, not what fits into mine.”

That means connecting the women to a variety of providers. And she says medication assisted treatment has expanded opportunities for recovery.

A 2021 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration concluded the science demonstrating its effectiveness was strong. The report said it proved more effective in reducing illicit opioid use than no medication, concluding that expanding access is an important public health strategy.

“So if you have a medication that sort of nullifies that craving, that need to seek out substances every day, you have a whole lot more time to think about how else can I be useful?” Wells said.

From her work, she said she’s seeing success in offering women these choices, and finding a combination of tools that best suit them.

“I have women who have lost their children who have regained custody who are now back raising their children who have moved through recovery, such that they’re able to rebuild their families and move forward.”

That said, there’s still much more to do. Wells explains our society isn’t able to effectively provide all wraparound services like housing and employment that could significantly improve a woman’s chances at long-term recovery.

Nevertheless, she’s persisting.

Finding little successes along the way are more than enough to make it worth it.

“People who cover for me when I go out of town laugh at the, the wonderful messages I get. They’re like, ‘Hey, Dr. Wells, I just wanted you to know, you know, my little girl just went to her kindergarten dance recital, and me and my husband were in the audience. We never, we never would have been there if it wasn’t for you.’ I mean, you know, like, it’s really that’s one person and I do this day in and day out every day for years.”

Dr. Wells says if you’re struggling, go to the hospital they will help you and connect you to the care that you need.

But we know navigating treatment can be overwhelming. That’s why Friday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk we’ll have two local recovery experts who will be live with us walking you through, step-by-step, the ways you can start your journey to recovery and the people who will help you along the way.

