Coleman scores 21 to help Ga. Tech beat Va. Tech 77-70 Wednesday

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Dallan “Deebo” Coleman scored a career-high 21 points and hit three of Georgia Tech’s season-high 11 3-pointers to help the Yellow Jackets beat Virginia Tech 77-70.

Miles Kelly scored 15 points, Lance Terry 14 and and Kyle Sturdivant 10 for Georgia Tech. Javon Franklin added 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals.

Grant Basile led Virginia Tech with 21 points and Justyn Mutts added 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor scored 11 points apiece.

