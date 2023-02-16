Conference for teen girls set for Roanoke return

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blessed Teen Girl Conference is returning to Roanoke Saturday, February 25 at Villa Heights Baptist Church on Challenger Avenue.

Blessed Girl Teen Conference is for girls in grades 6-12 with “fun, interactive activities, spiritual worship and challenges.” This is its tenth year.

WDBJ7′s Melissa Gaona will emcee the event.

Click here for more information, and watch the video to see organizer Jeri Harris and workshop leader Genita Trusclair on 7@four.

