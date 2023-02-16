Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Conference for teen girls set for Roanoke return

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blessed Teen Girl Conference is returning to Roanoke Saturday, February 25 at Villa Heights Baptist Church on Challenger Avenue.

Blessed Girl Teen Conference is for girls in grades 6-12 with “fun, interactive activities, spiritual worship and challenges.” This is its tenth year.

WDBJ7′s Melissa Gaona will emcee the event.

Click here for more information, and watch the video to see organizer Jeri Harris and workshop leader Genita Trusclair on 7@four.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Vigil set for Franklin County dogs found dead after being taken from park
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
Police activity on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke... 2.15.23
Woman questioned about NW Roanoke homicide

Latest News

Food Fanatics Talks Breakfast And Brunch
Roanoke restaurant announces new options and hours
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Is your dog mouthy?
Blessed Teen Girl Conference Coming To Roanoke
Blessed Teen Girl Conference Coming To Roanoke
Training Tips For Excitable Puppies
Training Tips For Excitable Puppies