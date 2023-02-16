Birthdays
Danville Police looking for mini mart robbers

Surveillance photos from a robbery at the Sunrise convenience store in Danville... 2.15.23
Surveillance photos from a robbery at the Sunrise convenience store in Danville... 2.15.23(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for two people who robbed a clerk at a mini mart Wednesday night.

About 8:40 p.m. February 15, 2023, police were called to the Sunrise convenience store in the 500 block of Memorial Drive about two Black males who had robbed the clerk.

One of the males was described as six feet tall in a gray jacket and mask, armed with a machete. The other male, described as 5′6″ and wearing a multicolored jacket, was armed with a handgun and demanded the cashier open the register.

Both men left the store on foot with cash and cigarettes. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

