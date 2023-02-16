Birthdays
February is the last time emergency funding will be added to SNAP benefits

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families will no longer see a monthly boost in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits after February 16th. One local church is helping Feeding Southwest Virginia prepare for the expected increase in need.

“And for budgets that are already tight 95 dollars is a lot of money. So, they’re going to have to find ways to stretch their food budgets more,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO & President Pamela Irvine.

Additional funds were originally established to help people navigate the pandemic. Now that it’s coming to an end, Feeding Southwest Virginia says they expect to see at least a 20 percent increase in need.

“And we’re also experiencing a decrease in food donations. So, that creates a food crisis scenario,” explained Irvine.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants to help the non-profit meet the demand. They are committing to a monthly donation of 40 thousand pounds of protein for the rest of the year.

“We’re hopeful that it will relieve them from fear and concern. That it’ll give them peace of mind and hope,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Regional Leader Dan Dutton.

The food bank says this is the first time in its history that such a donation will take place.

“When you think about meals it’s enough protein to help provide 31 thousand meals,” added Irvine. “That’s a game changer for us and this is exciting because it’s a great product. It’s turkey, ground beef, and pork roast. You just can’t get this blessing every day.”

Both organizations encourage the community to donate food and help people in need.

“There’s an opportunity here for a tremendous amount more of service. And you can see the shelves here that are bare. There’s a greater need than there is a supply,” said Dutton.

They say together more can be accomplished.

It’s important for families utilizing SNAP to know that February 16th will be the last time the extra emergency funding will be added. For more information, head to the Virginia Department of Social Services website here and the USDA website here.

