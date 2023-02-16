Ferrum author highlights civil rights activism in North Carolina

(WDBJ) - A history professor at Ferrum College has written a book called Campus to Counter: Civil Rights Activism in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, 1960-1963.

Dr. Brian Suttell joined us on 7@four to chat about the book and its role in Black History Month.

The book is available through its publisher, Mercer University Press, as well as via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

