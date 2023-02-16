Franklin, Clark help No. 7 UVA outlast ACC-worst Louisville Wednesday
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points and No. 7 Virginia endured a stern challenge from struggling Louisville to win its third straight game, 61-58.
The Cavaliers led 58-50 with 3:47 remaining but missed five free throws in the final six minutes and didn’t make a basket in the final three. That gave the ACC-worst Cardinals a chance, but Louisville bled valuable time off the clock during its final possession and Kamari Lands’ off-balance 3-point attempt barely hit the rim with 3 seconds left.
Virginia escaped with its sixth consecutive win over the Cardinals while moving into a first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC.
El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.