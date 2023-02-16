Franklin, Clark help No. 7 UVA outlast ACC-worst Louisville Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points and No. 7 Virginia endured a stern challenge from struggling Louisville to win its third straight game, 61-58.

The Cavaliers led 58-50 with 3:47 remaining but missed five free throws in the final six minutes and didn’t make a basket in the final three. That gave the ACC-worst Cardinals a chance, but Louisville bled valuable time off the clock during its final possession and Kamari Lands’ off-balance 3-point attempt barely hit the rim with 3 seconds left.

Virginia escaped with its sixth consecutive win over the Cardinals while moving into a first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC.

El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville.

