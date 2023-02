HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Halifax County teen has been reported missing.

The South Boston Police Department says 16-year-old T’Yanni Wells was last reported seen at Halifax County High School Wednesday, February 15 at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on T’Yanni’s whereabouts is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273.

