Over 600 grams of methamphetamine, guns recovered from home

Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Amherst County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force and recovered over 600 grams of methamphetamine, four guns and $7,000 on Thursday.

The home was in the 3400 block of South Amherst Highway in Amherst County.

A man was arrested for possession of more than 600 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of four firearms by a convicted violent felon.

The Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force is made up of officers from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

