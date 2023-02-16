Pet Talk: Is your dog mouthy?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Diana in Lynchburg asked, “My new puppy has gotten a little wild. She is always jumping at me and nipping at me. What can I do?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.