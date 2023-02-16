Piedmont Arts holds groundbreaking for community pollinator garden and trail

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to celebrate the beginning of construction for their new community pollinator garden and walking trail.

The garden comes after a Project Hope grant from The Harvest Foundation.

The trail will be 1200-feet long and will one day connect to the Dick and Willie Trail.

“We want to prioritize the community in this project and make sure that it’s something that everyone feels welcome in and has access to,” said Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator for Piedmont Arts.

Community members can sign up to plant seeds of hope through the Adopt-A-Bed program.

The garden will be completely ADA accessible and feature raised flower beds so that anyone can get their hands dirty in the soil.

“it’s not just like, ‘oh, show up and we’ll make you dig a hole.’ We’re going to say, ‘hey, what do you bring to the table? What do you want to bring to the table?’ Let’s find a way to honor that and utilize that for this big community project,” added Ellis.

They will plant native plants throughout the garden to help increase the number of pollinators in the area such as honeybees, birds, and other animals.

“Probably 60% to 70% of your food that you eat is pollinated by different bees, insects, moths, butterflies, etc,” said C.D. Prillaman, Vice President of Prillaman Landscape Dimensions Inc. “So, we need to try to get some areas back for monarch butterflies, but there are a tremendous amount of others that really need different plant material to pollinate and live.”

They say the pollinator garden will be open to the public by the end of April.

