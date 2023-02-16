Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office launches online, interactive crime map

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is launching new technology that will help keep the community informed.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the county’s IT Department to develop an online, interactive crime map.

Residents can zoom into a specific location and click on a pin. The pins show the general locations and dates of crimes within the county. It could also help stop crime.

“If we see that a particular crime is being committed in a particular area code or zone, then we can we can put more officers in that location to maybe help deter those people committing crimes,” said Sheriff Mike Taylor.

The map will be updated at the end of each month.

