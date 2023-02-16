Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants

“We want to make local restaurants shine.”
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County(WDBJ)
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County Italian restaurant has grabbed the attention of “America’s Best Restaurants.” A crew visited the Italian eatery this past Fall and a video featuring Remini’s Italian restaurant is debuting online the week of February 13.

“We have a team of producers here at America’s Best Restaurants who scour the internet to find the restaurants that are active in the community,” said America’s Best Restaurants CEO Matt Plapp. “[We choose] restaurants that have a lot of love online from consumers, whether it’s reviews, social media tags, check-ins or comments.”

The America’s Best Restaurants team shot video for several hours while the host talked to the owners and sampled some of Remini’s favorites, including chicken parmesan, Nanna’s rice balls, meatballs, chicken souvlaki and focaccia bread with olive oil.

Host Luis Rivera sat down with Remini’s owner James Ferrone to try the restaurant’s chicken parmesan. Rivera seemed amazed at the large portion, calling it ‘gigantic,’ but Ferrone said it’s really not.

Remini's Restaurant on Brambleton in Roanoke County
Remini's Restaurant on Brambleton in Roanoke County(WDBJ)

“It’s not gigantic. It’s Nanna portion, Nanna, Italian portion, that’s what that is,” Ferrone said smiling. “Go ahead. Manga.”

Ferrone is referring to his grandmother he affectionally called Nanna. Nanna’s rice balls are also on the menu. After taking a bite of the chicken parmesan, Rivera said, “ridiculous,” referring to how delicious it is. “That chicken is nice and tender,” said Rivera. “I love the crust on the breading, and of course the show stopper is that sauce.”

And he did not just try the dishes—Rivera got right in the open air kitchen and tried his hand at cooking, flipping a skillet of vegetables under Ferron’s guidance.

Rivera also spoke with the restaurant’s co-owners James and his wife Dawn Ferrone, asking how they met and how they started Remini’s.

“We actually worked together in a previous life, we called it,” said Dawn Ferrone. “We ended up in a spot where James wanted to open his own place. I had the wherewithal to give him some courage and say, ‘hey let’s go look at some spots; let’s write up a menu,’ and here we are eleven years later.”

“We look for those restaurants that have owners within the four walls that are independently owned and operated. A lot of people in the community love them,” Plapp said. “Our vision is to create excitement and awareness around what these special folks are doing inside their restaurants.”

Plapp’s vision is also to grow the company’s website so it becomes the “go-to” place when consumers are looking for places to dine out.

“Long term it’s going to be a place that we hope consumers will turn to in five to six years to find every place they would want to eat at on a weekly basis that’s locally owned and operated,” Plapp said.

The Remini’s feature comes at a difficult time for James Ferrone and the staff at Remini’s. James’ wife Dawn, who is featured in the video, died in January after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Ferrone called her the brains behind the restaurant and credits her with designing the space as well. Dawn Ferrone was 52 years old.

To watch the entire feature video on Remini’s Italian restaurant, head to Remini’s Facebook page or go to America’s Best Restaurants website.

Remini’s is at 4210 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke County, Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Police activity on Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke... 2.15.23
Woman questioned about NW Roanoke homicide
Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Vigil set for Franklin County dogs found dead after being taken from park

Latest News

Film Series
5th Annual International Film Series begins in Roanoke
The Role College Students Played During Civil Rights Movement
The Role College Students Played During Civil Rights Movement
Hometown Eats: Pink Cadillac Diner
Hometown Eats: Pink Cadillac Diner
Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique
YMCA at Virginia Tech hosting Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique