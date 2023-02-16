Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County Italian restaurant has grabbed the attention of “America’s Best Restaurants.” A crew visited the Italian eatery this past Fall and a video featuring Remini’s Italian restaurant is debuting online the week of February 13.

“We have a team of producers here at America’s Best Restaurants who scour the internet to find the restaurants that are active in the community,” said America’s Best Restaurants CEO Matt Plapp. “[We choose] restaurants that have a lot of love online from consumers, whether it’s reviews, social media tags, check-ins or comments.”

The America’s Best Restaurants team shot video for several hours while the host talked to the owners and sampled some of Remini’s favorites, including chicken parmesan, Nanna’s rice balls, meatballs, chicken souvlaki and focaccia bread with olive oil.

Host Luis Rivera sat down with Remini’s owner James Ferrone to try the restaurant’s chicken parmesan. Rivera seemed amazed at the large portion, calling it ‘gigantic,’ but Ferrone said it’s really not.

Remini's Restaurant on Brambleton in Roanoke County (WDBJ)

“It’s not gigantic. It’s Nanna portion, Nanna, Italian portion, that’s what that is,” Ferrone said smiling. “Go ahead. Manga.”

Ferrone is referring to his grandmother he affectionally called Nanna. Nanna’s rice balls are also on the menu. After taking a bite of the chicken parmesan, Rivera said, “ridiculous,” referring to how delicious it is. “That chicken is nice and tender,” said Rivera. “I love the crust on the breading, and of course the show stopper is that sauce.”

And he did not just try the dishes—Rivera got right in the open air kitchen and tried his hand at cooking, flipping a skillet of vegetables under Ferron’s guidance.

Rivera also spoke with the restaurant’s co-owners James and his wife Dawn Ferrone, asking how they met and how they started Remini’s.

“We actually worked together in a previous life, we called it,” said Dawn Ferrone. “We ended up in a spot where James wanted to open his own place. I had the wherewithal to give him some courage and say, ‘hey let’s go look at some spots; let’s write up a menu,’ and here we are eleven years later.”

“We look for those restaurants that have owners within the four walls that are independently owned and operated. A lot of people in the community love them,” Plapp said. “Our vision is to create excitement and awareness around what these special folks are doing inside their restaurants.”

Plapp’s vision is also to grow the company’s website so it becomes the “go-to” place when consumers are looking for places to dine out.

“Long term it’s going to be a place that we hope consumers will turn to in five to six years to find every place they would want to eat at on a weekly basis that’s locally owned and operated,” Plapp said.

The Remini’s feature comes at a difficult time for James Ferrone and the staff at Remini’s. James’ wife Dawn, who is featured in the video, died in January after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Ferrone called her the brains behind the restaurant and credits her with designing the space as well. Dawn Ferrone was 52 years old.

To watch the entire feature video on Remini’s Italian restaurant, head to Remini’s Facebook page or go to America’s Best Restaurants website.

Remini’s is at 4210 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke County, Virginia.

