Spring-like conditions today with showers developing

Another warm afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s

Rain may bring isolated flood risk

Brief seasonal cool down to end the week and start the weekend

Our first 6PM sunset returns this evening. Daylight Saving Time begins on March 12th, so soon enough our sunsets will be after 7PM.

Our sunset hits 6 pm this evening and gets later and later as we head toward spring. (WDBJ Weather)

SHOWERS THURSDAY

Showers will arrive later this morning with the best coverage along/north of the 460 corridor from Bluefield to Blacksburg to Lexington. There, widespread moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall can be expected.

We'll see scattered showers today with more widespread rain tonight through the first part of Friday.

Areas across the Southside will see drier conditions Thursday along with warmer temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

The best chance of rain will be along/north of the 460 corridor Thursday. Drier across the Southside. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

We end the week with a cold front and a round of widespread rain that is expected to develop late Thursday night and last through midday Friday. Downpours are even possible as the rain moves from west to east. This may lead to ponding water and localized flooding of poor drainage areas.

A widespread rain is expected as the cold front passes through Friday morning. (WDBJ)

We’ll also need to keep an eye on the creeks and streams as we may notice rises due to our recent wet stretch. The already saturated ground has a harder time absorbing the excessive water and it tends to runoff. Rainfall totals will be in the .50″ to around 1.5″ range. Higher amounts are expected in the mountains along the I-64 corridor.

We could see an additional 0.5-1.5" of rain. (WDBJ Weather)

Windy conditions are on tap for Friday with gusts reaching 20-40+MPH. As drier conditions return Friday afternoon, colder air will follow. High temperatures will be spotted first thing Friday morning then gradually fall throughout the day. By lunchtime, hourly temperatures will read in the 40s. Overnight lows for Friday will be in the 20s for most!

Wind gusts in the 20-40mph range can be expected Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

“COOLER” START TO THE WEEKEND

Cooler really means seasonable as our highs will reach the low 50s. Increasing sun is expected for Saturday as high pressure regains control. Sunday we are dry with highs rebounding back into the 50s and low 60s.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

