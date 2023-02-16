St. Patricks Day Parade and Shamrock Festival returns March 11th

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Freedom First St. Patricks Day Parade and Shamrock Festival in Downtown Roanoke will be held March 11.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the plaza behind the Market Building.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., with performances from Celtic bands such as Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums, Jamestown Pipes and Drums, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, and Albemarle Pipe and Drums.

The festival is free to the public.

