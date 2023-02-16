Twist & Shake opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop offering up sweet treats in Christiansburg.

Twist & Shake is now open in Uptown Christiansburg.

The shop offers Homestead Creamery ice cream, fresh pretzels and treats called “pop waffles.”

Twist and Shake says it brings something unique to the community.

“We have the college here and the students needed somewhere to go, so I think we definitely gave them somewhere to go and hang out in between classes and also families,” Twist & Shake Manager Manacca Childress said. “There’s not a lot of things around here to do for families. So who don’t like ice cream?”

The ice cream shop is open seven days a week and you can find it near the main entrance of the mall.

