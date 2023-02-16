Birthdays
Virginia Tech Giving Day raises money to help pets

Compassionate Care Fund
Compassionate Care Fund(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Pets in our hometowns are able to receive care no matter their owners financial circumstances through the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Compassionate Care Clinic.

During Virginia Tech’s Giving Day, around $18,000 was raised for the Compassionate Care Clinic.

“For some pet owners, it’s honestly the difference between them potentially surrendering an animal or euthanizing it and being able to take that pet home and continue to live out a healthy life with them,” Hospital Administrator Anthony Grafsky said.

This fund is donation-based.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

