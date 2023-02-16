Birthdays
Here’s why you need to have a will

Making sure your assets are distributed to your loved ones
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Many people postpone writing a will, maybe because they don’t want to think about the inevitable..

But some argue it could be one of the most important documents you ever write..

Ross Hart, an Elder Law Attorney from Hart & Hart Attorneys, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about why having a will is important and what happens to your assets and belongings if you don’t have a will.

