YMCA at Virginia Tech hosting Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech is making sure teenagers in the New River Valley are ready for prom and other special occasions.

The YMCA will host its Cinderella and Prince Charming boutique next week and will host it every Saturday through March 25, and Sunday, March 12. This provides dresses and suits to teenage boys and girls in the community at no cost.

The YMCA says it’s important every teenager gets to experience prom.

“Prom is such a special moment in a teenager’s life and so are other formal events that they might be attending, so we don’t want money to come in the way of attending these events,” Event Coordinator Catherine Breeden said.

There will be six times people can shop, starting February 25 at the YMCA Thrift Shop in Blacksburg.

If you have any new or gently used dresses or suits, they can be donated at the YMCA Thrift Shop.

The YMCA will also be on WDBJ7 Here @ Home Friday, February 24 to talk about the event.

