Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

1 dies from stabbing at New Jersey high school basketball game

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday night in Trenton. (WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a New Jersey high school basketball game on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during the Mercer County high school basketball championship at Cure Arena in Trenton, officials said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton.

Investigators say Glanton was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time as to what sparked the stabbing.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Owner of missing dogs charged in relation to their deaths
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Heavy rain pushes in at times for overnight through Friday morning.
Widespread rain overnight leads to wet AM commute

Latest News

Morning rain followed by increasing wind, increasing sun and falling temperatures.
Friday February 17, Morning FastCast
One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday...
Fatal stabbing occurs at high school basketball game
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly