Carilion Clinic’s bridge program seeing more patients cross into treatment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week we’ve been examining the ways our hometowns are making headway in our battle against the addiction epidemic. We began by examining last year’s fatal overdose data, then took a look at the successes of harm reduction. We sat down with state leaders to understand how a grant is supporting services across the Commonwealth. And we’ve heard from a provider linking pregnant and parenting women to treatment.

We’ve also followed up on a bridge program showing promise for getting people from the emergency room to treatment.

Just a few years ago, leaders at Carilion Clinic Roanoke Memorial Hospital said more than 80 percent of those patients who came to the emergency department would never make it to a follow up appointment.

It’s different now.

“We now have over 600 people in active treatment for an opioid use disorder,” said Dr. Robert Trestman. “The vast majority are in medication for opioid use disorder treatment, typically, buprenorphine based, and that’s been working very, very well.”

He is the Chair of Psychiatry at the VTC School of Medicine and Carilion Clinic. He said in 2018, Carilion stood up a bridge program to start treatment in the hospital.

Patients are now received with peer support specialists who lead them through medication for opioid use disorder, group therapy, and connect them to follow up appointments.

“Within three to five days after discharge from the emergency room,” Trestman said, “we see them in a gap care clinic for up to three months to be sure that they can get into care afterwards.”

Now, the numbers in the emergency department are reversed. Trestman said about 70 to 80 percent of those patients in the ER make it to the bridge clinic. And, with appropriate treatment, they reduce or eliminate use of opioids by 60 to 70 percent over six months to a year.

“When people are treated with respect, dignity, and deliver the care they need and deserve. It’s been remarkable.”

Despite the increasingly good news, challenges remain. The number of fatal overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years, due in no small part to the pandemic. And while clinicians have developed effective methods to treat opioid use disorder, treatments for stimulants and synthetic drugs are less clear, getting hazier by the day.

“It’s not as it was 40, 50 years ago, black tar heroin,” Trestman said. “We are seeing fentanyl pills that look like candy. We are seeing the xylazine and the nitazines that are frequently called these Frankenstein drugs because of their profound power to kill people come into the marketplace.”

Dr. Trestman knows there are just not enough resources in the community to treat everyone who needs help. But it won’t stop him and his team from trying.

“We need these people. These are not people who are throwaway,” he said. “These are people who are part of our communities, who, once they recover can meaningfully contribute to their families and their communities. And so it’s so important for us to think of the resources that we will recover as a community by investing in their recovery.”

Dr. Trestman says they also have the opioid stewardship program at this hospital - so they’re working to be more mindful of the prescription of opioids. While much more work needs to be done on all fronts, he says they now have a foundation upon which they can build more resources.

If you’re struggling with substance use disorder, go to the hospital they will help you and connect you to the care that you need.

