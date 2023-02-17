Birthdays
Catholic ministries open St. Joseph's Furniture Closet

Catholic ministries in the Roanoke Valley open St. Joseph's Furniture Closet to help families...
Catholic ministries in the Roanoke Valley open St. Joseph's Furniture Closet to help families in need.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catholic ministries in the Roanoke Valley are doing more to help families in need, by providing them with gently used furniture and household items.

St. Joseph’s Furniture Closet is located in a warehouse on Madison Avenue.

A joint ministry of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, it’s now accepting donations of furniture by appointment.

And it’s working with partner agencies to identify families in need.

Father Kevin Segerblom is the Pastor of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

“We’re just opening here at the beginning of February, so we’ve already got a family that came and took some items, some furniture that they needed, but we do believe it’s going to grow,” Segerblom said in an interview.

To see the list of items St. Joseph’s Furniture Closet is accepting, and the partner agencies providing referrals, click on the following link:

St. Joseph's Furniture Closet

