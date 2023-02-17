Cave Spring Jazz Band fundraiser is February 24

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 15th annual Jazz Café fundraiser for the Cave Spring High School Band program is scheduled for Friday, February 24.

The Jazz Café is an annual event that highlights the high school student jazz band, plus musicians and guest artists brought in to collaborate and perform with students. A concert with the high school jazz band and guest artists are presented at the end of the day as a fundraiser, along with desserts and coffee or water.

This year, artist Jstop Latin Soul is featured.

Tickets are on sale and the event is at St. John Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7.

Click here for more information, and watch the video to see band director Brian Quakenbush, and Joel Stopka, leader of Jstop Latin Soul, as they drop by 7@four with a preview.

o https://www.cavespringhsband.com or Cave Spring High School Band on Facebook

