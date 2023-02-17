Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Cave Spring Jazz Band fundraiser is February 24

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 15th annual Jazz Café fundraiser for the Cave Spring High School Band program is scheduled for Friday, February 24.

The Jazz Café is an annual event that highlights the high school student jazz band, plus musicians and guest artists brought in to collaborate and perform with students. A concert with the high school jazz band and guest artists are presented at the end of the day as a fundraiser, along with desserts and coffee or water.

This year, artist Jstop Latin Soul is featured.

Tickets are on sale and the event is at St. John Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7.

Click here for more information, and watch the video to see band director Brian Quakenbush, and Joel Stopka, leader of Jstop Latin Soul, as they drop by 7@four with a preview.

o https://www.cavespringhsband.com or Cave Spring High School Band on Facebook

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Credit: Wythe Co. Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested after being found with loaded guns on property of Fort Chiswell High School
Credit: City of Danville
Danville Utilities outage planned for portion of Friday night due to debris
Catholic ministries in the Roanoke Valley open St. Joseph's Furniture Closet to help families...
Catholic ministries open St. Joseph’s Furniture Closet
Rupe Dalton Retrospective
Piedmont Arts showcases art by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton in honor of Black History Month