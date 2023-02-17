Birthdays
China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

(PRNewswire)
By Joe McDonald
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed trade and investment sanctions on United States military contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.

The Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday the companies were barred from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country. It wasn’t clear what impact the penalties might have on Lockheed Martin or Raytheon.

The United States bars most sales of military-related technology to China, but some military contractors also have civilian businesses in aerospace and other markets.

