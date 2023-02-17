Danville Utilities outage planned for portion of Friday night due to debris

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Schoolfield area and portions of south Danville, West Main Street, Memorial Drive, and Piedmont Drive will all experience a brief power outage “to allow for removal of plastic debris on a transmission line.”

The outage will begin at around 11 p.m., and is supposed to be no longer than 30 minutes, according to the City of Danville.

Leaving the debris could lead to extensive damage. The outage Friday night is in coordination with the safety of workers.

“About 7,500 customers will lose power while the substation is de-energized, the debris removed, and the substation re-energized.”

Danville Utilities website

