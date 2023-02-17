Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Danville Utilities outage planned for portion of Friday night due to debris

Credit: City of Danville
Credit: City of Danville(City of Danville)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Schoolfield area and portions of south Danville, West Main Street, Memorial Drive, and Piedmont Drive will all experience a brief power outage “to allow for removal of plastic debris on a transmission line.”

The outage will begin at around 11 p.m., and is supposed to be no longer than 30 minutes, according to the City of Danville.

Leaving the debris could lead to extensive damage. The outage Friday night is in coordination with the safety of workers.

“About 7,500 customers will lose power while the substation is de-energized, the debris removed, and the substation re-energized.”

Danville Utilities website

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Catholic ministries in the Roanoke Valley open St. Joseph's Furniture Closet to help families...
Catholic ministries open St. Joseph’s Furniture Closet
Rupe Dalton Retrospective
Piedmont Arts showcases art by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton in honor of Black History Month
Cave Spring Jazz Band Fundraiser is February 24
Cave Spring Jazz Band Fundraiser is February 24
SkillsUSA Competition
Pittsylvania County Technical & Career Center hosts SkillsUSA district competition for students