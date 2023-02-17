Digital tutoring program offers 24/7 support to Roanoke County students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools students have a new tool that will help them tackle their studies.

The district invested in a digital tutoring program that offers free, 24/7 support to students in middle and high school.

The program, called Just in Time Tutoring, rolled out this week and district leaders joined Here @ Home to explain how students are reacting so far.

Tutors specializing in different subjects are available to message or voice chat with students in just a matter of minutes. They also offer writing reviews and test prep help for exams like the SATs.

Students can log on to the program through their school-issued laptops, giving them more flexibility to tackle their courseloads and ask questions about the curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.