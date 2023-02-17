How to seek support, treatment for substance use disorder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week on WDBJ7 we’ve been examining the resources available for people in our community seeking treatment and recovery for substance use disorder.

This week we learned that fatal overdoses in 2022 appear to have dropped slightly from 2021.

We’ve talked about harm reduction, clinical bridge programs, options for pregnant and parenting women and grants that are boosting the availability of peer support specialists throughout the state.

Friday, we hosted a roundtable discussion with two experts to help walk you through the process of seeking support for treatment. We were joined by Christine Wright, Behavioral Health Program Manager at Bradley Free Clinic and Dr. Cheri Hartman of Carilion Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

Right now you can contact the Bradley Free Clinic Hope Initiative to get connection with a peer recovery specialist who will walk you through your options. The number is (540) 344-5156.

