Micah’s Pantry in need of donations

By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Micah’s Pantry in Blacksburg is in need of donations for its food pantry.

Right now, the organization needs paper towels, laundry pods, all purpose cleaner, nuts and cereal bars.

The pantry is through the Warm Hearth Foundation and provides food, personal care, and household items to low income seniors.

Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday at the pantry.

“It’s just making sure that it helps them to stretch dollars a little bit farther each month and not have to go without vital items that we all depend on every day,” Warm Hearth Foundation’s Associate Director of Development Karen Nelson said.

The pantry supports around 120 seniors every month.

Micah’s Pantry is at 2603 Warm Hearth Dr. in Blacksburg.

