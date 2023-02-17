Montgomery County SRO creates calming room for students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Belview Elementary School have a place designated for a cool-down period.

“Sometimes they were just at a state of elevated emotions, or maybe they were just overstimulated in the classroom, so we created a space where they can come, calm down and get themselves returned to a learning environment,” Belview’s SRO Tracy Stephens said.

Stephens designed and created the calming room on her own through a $2,000 grant from the Montgomery County Education Foundation.

“We have a ball pit, which is a huge hit,” Stephens said. “There’s a pea pod that if someone’s super elevated, they can come and get in there, feel like a tight hug. There’s a big beanbag chair and we have some weighted blankets.”

Stephens says this room can be used for a cool-down period or earned as a reward.

“The kids love it,” she said. “They ask a lot to go to the ball pit room. I’ve seen some kids that in the hallway, upset, and I’ve been able to bring them in here and get them calmed down. It’s been great.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jason West says Stephens’ efforts sets the foundation for good relationships with police.

“They’re building this relationship so that these children know that when they grow up, or when they go out in life, that they can come to a deputy or a law enforcement and they’re there to help,” he said.

The calming room has different light features, complete with a simulation of the Northern Lights.

“The good interaction and positive interaction with students is my main goal,” Stephens said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.