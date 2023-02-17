Birthdays
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic in Roanoke Friday morning.

Roanoke Police were called just before 6 a.m. February 17, 2023 about a person who had been hit with a vehicle in the 2900 block of Williamson Road NW. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the road when he was hit with a vehicle being driven north on Williamson Road, according to police. Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Creating safer roads is a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan. Williamson Road was cited as an area of major safety concern.

